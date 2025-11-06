Chicago man charged in armed carjacking on West Side

article

The Brief A second man has been charged in connection with an August armed carjacking on Chicago’s West Side. Police say 20-year-old Melvin Bush stole a car at gunpoint and was arrested Wednesday. He faces an aggravated vehicular hijacking charge and is due in court Thursday.



A second man has been charged in an armed carjacking that took place this August on Chicago's West Side.

What we know:

Melvin Bush, 20, allegedly stole a car from a 33-year-old man at gunpoint on Aug. 14 in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue, according to police.

He was arrested just before noon Wednesday in the 800 block of South Keeler Avenue.

Melvin Bush was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. He is the second man to be charged in connection with the carjacking.

Andre Bush, 23, was arrested in Villa Park one day after the car was stolen. He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm along with aggravated carjacking.

Andre Bush | Chicago police

What's next:

Melvin Bush has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.