Suspect in custody after armed carjacking on Chicago's West Side, police say
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a carjacking and armed robbery on Chicago’s West Side, police said.
What we know:
Andre Bush was arrested just after 7 p.m. Thursday in the 0-100 block of Ardmore Avenue in Villa Park, according to Chicago police.
Pictured is Andre Bush, 23. (Chicago PD )
He is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.
Police said Bush was identified as the suspect in a vehicular hijacking at gunpoint involving a 33-year-old man in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue. Further details on the incident or the victim haven't been released.
Bush was taken into custody without incident.
What's next:
He is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a detention hearing.