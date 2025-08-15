Suspect in custody after armed carjacking on Chicago's West Side, police say

The Brief Andre Bush, 23, was arrested in Villa Park and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery in connection with a gunpoint carjacking of a 33-year-old man on Chicago’s West Side. Police said Bush was taken into custody without incident and is scheduled for a detention hearing Friday.



A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a carjacking and armed robbery on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

What we know:

Andre Bush was arrested just after 7 p.m. Thursday in the 0-100 block of Ardmore Avenue in Villa Park, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Andre Bush, 23. (Chicago PD )

He is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Police said Bush was identified as the suspect in a vehicular hijacking at gunpoint involving a 33-year-old man in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue. Further details on the incident or the victim haven't been released.

Bush was taken into custody without incident.

What's next:

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a detention hearing.