Chicago man charged with armed robbery on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery Sunday in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood.
What we know:
Tyrone Anderson, 29, allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in the 13200 block of South Baltimore Avenue, according to police.
He was arrested just before 11 p.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood and was charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm.
What's next:
Anderson has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.