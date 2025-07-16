Chicago man charged with armed robbery on Far South Side

article

The Brief A 29-year-old man was charged after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint Sunday in Chicago’s Hegewisch neighborhood. Tyrone Anderson was arrested later that night in West Pullman and has a detention hearing set for Wednesday.



What we know:

Tyrone Anderson, 29, allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in the 13200 block of South Baltimore Avenue, according to police.

He was arrested just before 11 p.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood and was charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm.

What's next:

Anderson has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

No further information was provided.