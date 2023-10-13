Chicago man charged with attacking 2 women in Edgewater, robbing man in West Loop

article

A man was arrested for allegedly attacking two women on Chicago's North Side Thursday morning.

Morris Love, 33, of Chicago, attacked a 29-year-old and 23-year-old woman with a few blocks of each other on Broadway Avenue in Edgewater at about 7 a.m.

Police say Love was arrested about an hour later in the 5600 block of North Broadway Avenue.

After he was taken into custody police charged him in connection to an armed robbery that happened at 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2023.

Love allegedly robbed a 26-year-old man in the 500 block of West Lake Street.

He now faces a felony count of robbery and several misdemeanors connected to the two attacks. His detention hearing was scheduled for Friday.