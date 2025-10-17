Chicago man charged with attacking 2 women on Near North Side

article

The Brief A 52-year-old Chicago man was charged with attacking two women last month in the Near North Side, leaving one seriously injured. He is scheduled for a detention hearing Friday.



A Chicago man has been charged in connection with attacking two women last month in the city’s Near North Side.

What we know:

Roger Aiken, 52, was arrested Thursday evening in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street, according to Chicago police.

Investigators said Aiken struck a 43-year-old woman in the leg on Sept. 15 in the first block of West Division Street, then moments later attacked a 56-year-old woman in the 1100 block of North Clark Street, causing serious injuries.

Aiken faces four felony counts, including two counts of aggravated battery in a public place, one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and one count of aggravated battery against a transit employee or passenger.

What's next:

Aiken is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Friday.