Chicago man charged with attacking 2 women on Near North Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in connection with attacking two women last month in the city’s Near North Side.
What we know:
Roger Aiken, 52, was arrested Thursday evening in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street, according to Chicago police.
Investigators said Aiken struck a 43-year-old woman in the leg on Sept. 15 in the first block of West Division Street, then moments later attacked a 56-year-old woman in the 1100 block of North Clark Street, causing serious injuries.
Aiken faces four felony counts, including two counts of aggravated battery in a public place, one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and one count of aggravated battery against a transit employee or passenger.
What's next:
Aiken is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Friday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.