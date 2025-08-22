Chicago man charged with attacking CTA worker
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attack on a CTA employee earlier this week.
What we know:
Amir Cordova was arrested Thursday morning in the 400 block of South Halsted Street and identified as the person who battered a 70-year-old male transit worker on Grand Blue Line platform, police said.
Cordova faces three felony counts of aggravated battery — including against a victim over 60 and a transit employee — as well as a misdemeanor theft charge.
Cordova is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Friday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.