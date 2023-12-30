Chicago man hit with 5 felony charges for attempted first-degree murder and carjacking, armed robbery

A 22-year-old Chicago man is accused in an attempted carjacking earlier this month and an armed robbery in November.

Damarreyah Muldrow was taken into custody on Friday. Police say he stole property from a 34-year-old man and tried to take the victim's vehicle on Dec. 10 in the 5400 block of W. Washington Blvd. He also allegedly discharged a firearm in this incident, but fortunately nobody was struck.

On Nov. 25, police say Muldrow robbed a 47-year-old woman at gunpoint on the same Washington Blvd. block.

He's been charged with five felonies: attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and attempted vehicular hijacking.

Muldrow was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was provided by the Chicago Police Department.