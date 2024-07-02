Chicago man charged with attempted murder after beating victim on Christmas Day 2023: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested six months after allegedly beating a 25-year-old man on the city's West Side.
The incident occurred on Christmas Day 2023 in the 2800 block of S. Kostner Avenue.
According to police, 19-year-old Denes Villareal was identified as one of the offenders who battered and seriously injured the victim in the South Lawndale neighborhood.
Denes Villareal | CPD
Villareal was taken into custody on Monday in the 3100 block of W. Harrison Street. He's been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and attempted robbery.
Villareal is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.
No further information was immediately available.