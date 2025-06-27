Chicago man charged with attempted murder in March South Side attack: police

The Brief Carl Sturdivant, 44, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated battery in connection with a March 23, 2024 attack on Chicago’s South Side. The victim, a 23-year-old man, was seriously injured in the incident, which took place in the 11500 block of South Princeton Avenue. Sturdivant was arrested Thursday and is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a detention hearing.



A Chicago man who seriously injured someone during a South Side attack last March has now been charged with attempted murder, authorities said.

What we know:

Carl Sturdivant, 44, is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to Chicago police.

He was arrested Thursday in the 2700 block of S. California Avenue.

Police said Sturdivant was identified as the suspect who battered and seriously injured a 23-year-old man on March 23 in the 11500 block of South Princeton Avenue.

What's next:

He is expected in court Friday for a detention hearing. Additional details have not been released.