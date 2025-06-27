Chicago man charged with attempted murder in March South Side attack: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who seriously injured someone during a South Side attack last March has now been charged with attempted murder, authorities said.
What we know:
Carl Sturdivant, 44, is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to Chicago police.
He was arrested Thursday in the 2700 block of S. California Avenue.
Police said Sturdivant was identified as the suspect who battered and seriously injured a 23-year-old man on March 23 in the 11500 block of South Princeton Avenue.
What's next:
He is expected in court Friday for a detention hearing. Additional details have not been released.