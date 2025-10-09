Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Rogers Park shooting

article

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting this May in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

What we know:

Eric Jones, 53, was arrested Wednesday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon.

Jones allegedly shot a 51-year-old man in the back on May 12 inside a building in the 6700 block of North Sheridan Road. A 49-year-old woman was also at the scene at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

What's next:

Jones has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.