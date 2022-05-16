Man charged with attempted murder in West Side shooting

article

A Chicago man is facing charges in a shooting that wounded a man in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Davonica Hull, 25, was accused of shooting a 33-year-old man multiple times Saturday in the 5400 block of West Ferdinand Street, police said.

Hull was arrested minutes later in the 5400 block of West Race Avenue, officials said.

He was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Hull is due in bond court Monday.