A man was charged with robbing a CTA rider last week on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Zander Glass, 21, was allegedly part of a group who robbed a 28-year-old woman on Oct. 30 while she was riding an Orange Line train near the Pulaski Station, police said.

Glass was arrested Tuesday in the South Loop. He was charged with one felony count of robbery.

Glass has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday. No further information was provided.