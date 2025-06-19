Chicago man charged in Dan Ryan crash with IDOT truck
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with multiple felonies following a serious crash involving a state vehicle early Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
What we know:
Edward V. Gilbert, 29, was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a weapon and aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm, according to Illinois State Police.
The crash happened around 2:24 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 83rd Street, where an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) truck had its lights and sirens activated while preparing to stop for a disabled vehicle on the shoulder. As the IDOT truck slowed in the left lane, a Hyundai Sonata driven by Gilbert rear-ended it, police said.
Both Gilbert and his passenger, a 24-year-old woman from Sauk Village, sustained serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The IDOT worker was not injured, police said.
A loaded gun was found inside the Hyundai, and following an investigation, charges were approved by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office on Wednesday.
What's next:
Gilbert has been transferred to the custody of the Cook County Sheriff’s Department, pending an initial court hearing. No further details were released.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.