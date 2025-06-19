Chicago man charged in Dan Ryan crash with IDOT truck

article

The Brief A Chicago man has been charged after a crash involving an IDOT truck early Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway. Edward V. Gilbert, 29, faces felony charges for DUI causing great bodily harm and illegal weapon possession. Both he and a passenger were seriously injured, and a loaded firearm was found in the vehicle.



A Chicago man has been charged with multiple felonies following a serious crash involving a state vehicle early Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

What we know:

Edward V. Gilbert, 29, was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a weapon and aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened around 2:24 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 83rd Street, where an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) truck had its lights and sirens activated while preparing to stop for a disabled vehicle on the shoulder. As the IDOT truck slowed in the left lane, a Hyundai Sonata driven by Gilbert rear-ended it, police said.

Both Gilbert and his passenger, a 24-year-old woman from Sauk Village, sustained serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The IDOT worker was not injured, police said.

A loaded gun was found inside the Hyundai, and following an investigation, charges were approved by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office on Wednesday.

What's next:

Gilbert has been transferred to the custody of the Cook County Sheriff’s Department, pending an initial court hearing. No further details were released.