Chicago man charged in deadly Auburn Gresham shooting: police

A Chicago man has been charged with the murder of a 36-year-old man in an Auburn Gresham shooting last month, according to police.

Xavier Wilson, 37, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, police said. He was arrested on Friday in the 200 block of S. Dearborn Street.

According to police, he was identified as the suspect who fatally shot a 36-year-old man on March 22 in the 8000 block of S. Hermitage.

Xavier Wilson, 37, of Chicago

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Wilson's next court hearing is scheduled for Monday.