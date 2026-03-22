9 people shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago overnight in separate incidents, police say

The Brief Nine people were shot, four fatally, across Chicago overnight. The victims ranged in age from 28 to 43, according to police.



Nine people were shot, four fatally, across Chicago in separate incidents between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The victims ranged in age from 28 to 43, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Bronzeville shooting:

Around 9:05 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of E. 38th Street in Bronzeville for a shooting in which a gunman opened fire before fleeing and shot three people. All three victims were taken to nearby hospitals.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. A 35-year-old man was shot in the left knee and also taken to UChicago, where he was listed in good condition. A third man was shot in the neck and taken to Insight Hospital in critical condition.

Area detectives are investigating.

Roseland shooting:

Just before 11 p.m., police then responded to the 10100 block of S. Princeton Avenue in Roseland for a shooting after a 36-year-old man walked into the Little Company of Mary Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was listed in fair condition.

Area detectives are investigating.

Back of the Yards shooting:

Just an hour later, around 12:09 a.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of S. Wood Street in the Back of the Yards for a shooting. A 42-year-old man was involved in an altercation with another man inside his house. The gunman shot the victim in the chest. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A person of interest is being questioned, but police have not identified him. Area detectives are investigating.

Auburn Gresham shooting:

A half-hour later, around 12:29 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of S. Hermitage in Auburn Gresham. They found an unresponsive man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead. No further details were released.

Area detectives are investigating.

What we know:

Around 2:20 a.m., police responded to Stroger Hospital for a gunshot wound victim. A 43-year-old man was dropped off with a gunshot wound to the chest and he was pronounced dead.

Then, around 3 a.m., police also responded to Saint Mary’s Hospital for another person arriving with a gunshot wound. The victim, a 35-year-old man, was driving in his car when he was shot in the left calf. He took himself to the hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Area detectives are investigating.

North Lawndale shooting:

There was another shooting around 2:17 a.m. in the 1300 block of S. St. Louis Ave. in North Lawndale for a shooting. A 28-year-old man was near the street when he was approached by an unknown car, and someone inside shot him multiple times. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.