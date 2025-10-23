Chicago man charged in NW Side double shooting that left woman dead

The Brief Carlos Marrero, 26, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a September shooting that killed one woman and injured another on the Northwest Side. Marrero faces first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a detention hearing.



A Chicago man was arrested this week, a month after police say he fatally shot one woman and seriously injured another in an early morning attack on the city’s Northwest Side.

What we know:

Carlos Marrero, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday in the 5000 block of North Winchester Ave., according to Chicago police.

Carlos Marrero | CPD

Investigators identified him as one of the suspects in the Sept. 13 shooting in the 3400 block of West Wabansia Ave. Three other men have also been charged in the shooting.

The backstory:

Around 2:34 a.m. that day, officers responded to reports of a person shot and found a 26-year-old woman unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died about an hour later. The Cook County medical examiner did not share her identity.

A 36-year-old woman was also shot and hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether Marrero knew the victims. It remains unclear if police are looking for more suspects.

What's next:

Marrero now faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of attempted first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.