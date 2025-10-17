Chicago men charged in murder of woman in Logan Square
CHICAGO - Two men have been charged with the murder of a 26-year-old woman last month in the Logan Square neighborhood.
What we know:
Gabriel Rodriguez, 23, and Julio Diaz, 24, were arrested Wednesday and each charged with first-degree murder.
The deadly shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 13 in the 3400 block of West Wabansia Avenue. Police officers found the victim unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.
She was taken to Mount Sinaia Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Rodriguez and Diaz, who both live in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, have a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.