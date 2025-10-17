Expand / Collapse search

Chicago men charged in murder of woman in Logan Square

Published  October 17, 2025 5:25am CDT
Logan Square
Julo Diaz (left) and Gabriel Rodriguez | Chicago police

The Brief

    • Two men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old woman last month in Logan Square. 
    • Gabriel Rodriguez, 23, and Julio Diaz, 24, were arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder. 
    • The victim was found shot in the head on the 3400 block of West Wabansia Avenue and later died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

CHICAGO - Two men have been charged with the murder of a 26-year-old woman last month in the Logan Square neighborhood.

What we know:

Gabriel Rodriguez, 23, and Julio Diaz, 24, were arrested Wednesday and each charged with first-degree murder.

The deadly shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 13 in the 3400 block of West Wabansia Avenue. Police officers found the victim unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to Mount Sinaia Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Rodriguez and Diaz, who both live in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, have a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

