Chicago men charged in murder of woman in Logan Square

article

The Brief Two men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old woman last month in Logan Square. Gabriel Rodriguez, 23, and Julio Diaz, 24, were arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder. The victim was found shot in the head on the 3400 block of West Wabansia Avenue and later died at Mount Sinai Hospital.



Two men have been charged with the murder of a 26-year-old woman last month in the Logan Square neighborhood.

What we know:

Gabriel Rodriguez, 23, and Julio Diaz, 24, were arrested Wednesday and each charged with first-degree murder.

The deadly shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 13 in the 3400 block of West Wabansia Avenue. Police officers found the victim unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to Mount Sinaia Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Rodriguez and Diaz, who both live in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, have a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.