Chicago man charged in Downers Grove business burglary

A Chicago man was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly burglarizing a business in suburban Downers Grove, authorities said.

The Downers Grove Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1300 block of Ogden Avenue at about 4 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a broken window at Ogden Tobacco and Vape.

Officers believed a person was inside the business and was unresponsive to police requests to exit. A perimeter was set up, and officers observed a man running out of the back door of the shop, according to police.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Tharin Moore of Chicago, was taken into custody following a brief foot chase, police said.

Moore has been charged with one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony. He was transported to the DuPage County Jail and is currently awaiting a detention hearing. Authorities noted that Moore is on parole.

The Downers Grove Police Department is continuing its investigation into the incident.