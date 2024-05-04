Chicago man charged in fatal shooting of driver in Austin

A Chicago man is facing murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a man late last year in the Austin neighborhood.

Kameron Freeman, 29, was taken into custody by Chicago police Thursday in the 1300 block of North Pulaski Road after he was identified as one of the suspects involved in the shooting, officials said in a statement.

On Dec. 3, a 39-year-old man was driving with four other people in the car around 5:36 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 1700 block of North Lotus Avenue, according to police.

Kameron Freeman (Chicago police)

Four males ran out of the vehicle, leaving the driver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Loyola Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A handgun was recovered a few feet away from the vehicle, police said.

Freeman was charged with murder and armed robbery, both felony counts, in connection with the incident. He was also charged with an armed robbery that occurred in the 2100 block of West North Avenue on March 13, 2024.

He was expected to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.