Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 9-year-old Matteson boy

A Chicago man is in custody for the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy in Matteson earlier this year, police said.

On May 25, Omuiri Jones-Brown was shot around 6 p.m. outside his home in the 800 block of Campus Avenue.

Brown was taken to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Hospital where he was pronounced dead at approximately 6:55 p.m. He suffered a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to police.

"We are heartbroken. We are all in mourning here in the village of Matteson," Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin had said at the time.

At a news conference after the shooting, Matteson Police Chief Mike Jones said a 20-year-old victim showed up to Olympia Field hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police had said both that victim and Brown were shot during the same incident.

"The preliminary investigation identified that the shooting occurred during a two-party physical altercation at the residence involving juveniles," Jones said.

Omuiri Jones-Brown (Legal Help Firm)

A months-long investigation revealed that 21-year-old Daekwon A. Robinson of Chicago was identified as the suspected shooter in the case, police said. An arrest warrant was issued for Robinson on a first-degree murder charge.

On Sept. 26, Robinson was arrested by the Chicago Police Department for an unrelated weapons offense, according to Matteson police. Robinson has since been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He was due in court on Thursday.

"I urge our legislators and our judicial system to increase the fight against gun violence. Especially involving out youth because this is completely unacceptable to us and utterly deplorable," Jones had said at the May news conference.