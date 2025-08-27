Chicago man charged with fatally shooting woman on South Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with murder in connection with a June shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood.
What we know:
Xavier Tousant, 22, allegedly shot a 20-year-old woman on June 27 in the 5400 block of South Prairie Avenue.
Around 9:38 p.m., officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tousant was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder.
What's next:
He has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago PoliceDepartment.