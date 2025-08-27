Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged with fatally shooting woman on South Side

By Will Hager
Published  August 27, 2025 5:23am CDT
Washington Park
Xavier Tousant | Chicago police

    • A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in a June shooting in Washington Park.
    • Police say Xavier Tousant fatally shot a 20-year-old woman on June 27.
    • He was arrested Monday and is due in court for a detention hearing Wednesday.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with murder in connection with a June shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Xavier Tousant, 22, allegedly shot a 20-year-old woman on June 27 in the 5400 block of South Prairie Avenue.

Around 9:38 p.m., officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tousant was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder.

He has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago PoliceDepartment.

