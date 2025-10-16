Chicago man charged after fully automatic ghost gun found during traffic stop, police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing a felony gun charge after sheriff’s police say they found a loaded, fully automatic "ghost gun" in his car during a traffic stop in the South Loop.
What we know:
Cook County Sheriff’s Police said officers stopped a Ford Fusion around 11 p.m. on Sept. 30 in the 1700 block of South State Street for a vehicle code violation.
Deputies said they smelled weed and saw what appeared to be the remnants of blunts inside.
The driver, identified as 18-year-old Markise Bullocks, was asked to step out of the car. During a search, officers reported finding a ghost gun, which is a firearm with no serial number, loaded with an extended magazine.
The weapon was also equipped with a switch that made it fully automatic and a laser sight, according to authorities.
Markise Bullocks
Police also said they recovered marijuana from the car.
Bullocks did not have a FOID card or a Concealed Carry License, the sheriff’s office said.
What's next:
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Bullocks with unlawful possession of a machine gun, a Class X felony. He also faces misdemeanor counts of possession of ammunition without a valid FOID and unlawful possession of cannabis.
Following his first court appearance, a judge ordered Bullocks released on electronic monitoring.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.