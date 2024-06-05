Chicago man charged with illegal possession of handgun in Lakeview

A Chicago man has been charged with illegal possession of a loaded handgun in the city's Lakeview neighborhood.

The indictment alleges Raphael Hammond, 37, illegally possessed the .380-caliber handgun on May 5, 2024.

According to a criminal complaint, Hammond fired the gun multiple times around 1:00 a.m. on a sidewalk in the 1000 block of West Addison Street. At the time, Hammond was on court-supervised release from a prior federal firearm conviction.

Hammond is set to appear in court on June 18, 2024. If convicted, the charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

The investigation was conducted by the ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence Center of Chicago, which brings together federal, state, and local law enforcement officers, as well as prosecutors and intelligence analysts, to quickly investigate and prosecute violent crimes.