Chicago man charged in 2021 fatal shooting on West Side

A man is facing charges in a shooting last year that killed a man in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Ishmael Simpson, 24, is accused entering a business around 7 p.m. on April 16, 2021 in the 3600 block of West 16th and shooting 18-year-old Jawon L. Ward, according to police.

Ward suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and face and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

A 44-year-old woman was also wounded in the shooting but was hospitalized in good condition, police said.

Simpson was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, police said.

He also faces three misdemeanor counts for resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Simpson, of Lawndale, is due in court Tuesday.