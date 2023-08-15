Chicago man charged in 3 armed robberies

A man is facing charges in connection with three armed robberies in the South Loop.

Nicholas Wardford, 31, is accused of robbing men in three separate instances in June and July. Two of the robberies took place on June 25 and July 15 in the 1200 block of South Canal Street.

Wardford also robbed a 21-year-old man at gunpoint on July 18 in the 600 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to police.

Wardford, of Bronzeville, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.