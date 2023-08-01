Chicago man charged in Bronzeville shooting that wounded woman

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a shooting last April in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Davion Seaberry, 23, is accused of being part of a group who shot and injured a 32-year-old woman on April 28 in the 3800 block of South Indiana Avenue, police said.

Seaberry, who lived in the same block where the shooting occurred, was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.