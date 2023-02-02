Chicago man charged in connection to shooting of 37-year-old man in Avondale
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in connection to the shooting of another man in Avondale over the weekend.
Rudy Gutierrez, 32, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm.
According to police, Gutierrez allegedly participated in the shooting of a 37-year-old man in the 3600 block of W. Belmont on Jan. 28.
The victim was seriously injured as a result.
Police arrested Gutierrez Wednesday and charged him accordingly.