Chicago man charged in connection to shooting of 37-year-old man in Avondale

article

A Chicago man has been charged in connection to the shooting of another man in Avondale over the weekend.

Rudy Gutierrez, 32, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm.

According to police, Gutierrez allegedly participated in the shooting of a 37-year-old man in the 3600 block of W. Belmont on Jan. 28.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim was seriously injured as a result.

Police arrested Gutierrez Wednesday and charged him accordingly.