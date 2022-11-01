Chicago man charged in crime spree that included beating, carjacking of handicapped man

A 26-year-old Chicago man was charged in a crime spree that included a violent North Side carjacking and multiple robberies.

The man, Jeremiah Magdaleno, was arrested on Sunday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood after police identified him as the suspect in multiple crimes over the past several weeks, Chicago police said.

Magdaleno was charged with beating a 68-year-old handicapped man during a carjacking on Saturday in the 6000 block of North Mozart Avenue.

He was also charged with possession of a vehicle that was stolen on Oct. 21 in the 6200 block of West Newport Avenue in Portage Park, police said.

Jeremiah Magdaleno, 26. (Chicago police)

Police said Magdaleno was charged in connection with the following crimes:

Sep. 27 – Took items from a building in the 1300 block of W. Morse;

Oct. 21 – Possession of a vehicle stolen from the 6200 block of W. Newport;

Oct. 26 – Took merchandise from a business in the 5600 block of S. N. Lincoln;

Oct. 27 – Took merchandise from a business in the 5600 block of S. N. Lincoln;

Oct. 29 – Took a vehicle from and battered a 68-year-old male victim in the 6000 block of N. Mozart; and

Oct. 30 – Took merchandise from a store in the 1400 block of W. Pratt.

Magdaleno faces 10 felony counts, including burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, armed robbery, vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery, police said.

Magdaleno, of Gage Park, was expected to appear in bond court Tuesday.