Chicago man charged in fatal South Shore shooting
article
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges for a fatal shooting in South Shore last month.
Police say Dellton Chattman, 25, was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the person who fatally shot a 24-year-old man in the 7400 block of South Colfax Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.
Chattman was scheduled to appear in bond court today.
He was charged with two felonies.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
No additional information is available at this time.