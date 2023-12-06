Man charged in federal court for involvement in armored truck, ATM robberies in Chicago suburbs

A 24-year-old man is in custody after his alleged involvement in a string of armored truck and ATM robberies in multiple Chicago suburbs.

Brian Snyder is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and is in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Snyder worked with multiple suspects to rob two armored trucks in the suburbs of Country Club Hills and Chicago Heights.

Synder and the other suspects allegedly took cash from the truck drivers as they were servicing ATMs or stores.

The suspects also robbed three ATMs in Lansing, Blue Island and Homewood, according to officials.

The attorney's office said the group of suspects drove stolen vehicles to the different robberies and abandoned the vehicles afterward.

The group later tried to steal from a second armored truck in Country Club Hills, but they did not take any money.

If convicted, Snyder's robbery conspiracy charge is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison.