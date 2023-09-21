Chicago man charged in Gage Park shooting

A man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that took place last February in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Issac Juarez-Sarabia, 22, was accused of shooting and seriously wounding a 25-year-old man on Feb. 5 in the 3200 block of West 55th Street, according to police.

Juarez-Sarabia, of Marquette Park, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.