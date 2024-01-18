Chicago man charged in Gresham shooting

article

A man was charged in connection with a shooting Wednesday night in the Gresham neighborhood.

Tony Briceno Vizcaya, 23, allegedly entered a residence around 8:45 p.m. and shot a 24-year-old man he knew in the 7900 block of South Marshfield Avenue, according to police.

Paramedics took the victim to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Briceno Vizcaya was arrested minutes after the shooting in the 8000 block of South Morgan Street. He was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Briceno Vizcaya has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.