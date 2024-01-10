Chicago man charged in Hegewisch shooting

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left a man seriously wounded last month in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood.

Vanderk Mccondichie, 43, allegedly shot a 31-year-old man who was sitting in a car on Dec. 30 in the 13200 block of South Buffalo Avenue, according to police.

The victim was shot in the arm and neck. He was transported to Trinity Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Mccondichie was arrested Monday in the Chatham neighborhood. He was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

Mccondichie has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

No further information was provided.