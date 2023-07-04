Chicago man charged in Loop CTA robbery

A man was charged with robbing a CTA train passenger last May in downtown Chicago.

Elijah House, 27, is accused of forcefully taking property from a 19-year-old man who was riding a train on May 12 in the first block of West Lake Street, police said.

House was arrested Monday in the 300 block of South State Street. He was charged with one felony count of robbery.

House, of Roseland, is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday