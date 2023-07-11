Chicago man charged in pair of downtown armed robberies

A 19-year-old is facing charges in two armed robberies less than an hour apart last week in the Loop.

Servontis Hodge was arrested Monday in the 8100 block of South Damen Avenue in Gresham.

Chicago police said Hodge was one of the suspects who held up a 45-year-old man at gunpoint around 1 a.m. on Friday in the first block of North State Street.

Roughly a half hour later, Hodge is accused of robbing a 34-year-old man in the first block of West Washington Street. He is the second person who has been charged in the armed robbery.

Hodge was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.