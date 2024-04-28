Chicago man charged in road rage-related expressway shooting

article

A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder after a road rage-related shooting on Interstate 94 Friday morning.

Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to an expressway shooting on the I-94 northbound ramp to the westbound Eisenhower Expressway at 11:08 a.m.

Steven Moore, 30, allegedly shot at another vehicle near the Jane Byrne Interchange several times before fleeing the area. Police said the victim was not injured.

ISP troopers located the vehicle involved and arrested Moore. He was charged with three counts of attempted murder on Saturday.

Moore was held at the Riverdale Police Department pending a detention hearing.