Chicago man charged in robbery at Austin business: police

A Chicago man is facing charges for an armed robbery at a business on in Austin earlier this year.

Police say Anothony Wooden, 39, was arrested in connection to a robbery that happened on Jan. 22.

Wooden took money from a 48-year-old man inside a retail business in the 300 block of North Central Avenue while implying he had a weapon, police say.

He was arrested on Monday in the same block as the robbery.

Wooden was charged with one felony count of aggravated robbery while indicating he was armed. His detention hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.