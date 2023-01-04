Chicago man charged in shooting that killed woman, wounded another near House of Blues

article

A man is facing charges for allegedly killing a woman and wounding another in a shooting last April in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

Jason McMahan, 36, was arrested Tuesday and police charged him with opening fire on two women, killing one, after they got into an argument on the sidewalk on April 30 in the 300 block of North State Street near the House of Blues.

Tashawna Anderson, 26, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead a short time later at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, officials said.

A 31-year-old woman was also shot in the thigh and taken to the hospital in good condition.

McMahan, of Austin, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.