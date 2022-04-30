River North shooting: 2 women shot, 1 fatally, during argument with suspect

Two women were shot, one fatally, during an altercation in River North early Saturday.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of North State Street.

At about 1:05 a.m., two women were on the sidewalk and in a verbal altercation with an unknown male offender, police said.

The offender retrieved a handgun and shot at both victims multiple times.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and taken to the hospital in good condition

No one is currently in custody.