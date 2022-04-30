River North shooting: 2 women shot, 1 fatally, during argument with suspect
CHICAGO - Two women were shot, one fatally, during an altercation in River North early Saturday.
The shooting occurred in the 300 block of North State Street.
At about 1:05 a.m., two women were on the sidewalk and in a verbal altercation with an unknown male offender, police said.
The offender retrieved a handgun and shot at both victims multiple times.
A 26-year-old woman was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
A 31-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and taken to the hospital in good condition
No one is currently in custody.