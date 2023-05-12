Chicago man charged in violent Blue Line robbery

article

A man is facing charges after allegedly attacking and robbing a CTA rider last week on Chicago's Northwest Side.

James Adams, 30, is accused of striking and robbing a 35-year-old man who was aboard a Blue Line train around 6:35 a.m. last Friday in the 1900 block of North Western Avenue, police said.

Adams struck the man, pulled him to the ground and took his possessions before running off, police said.

He was arrested Thursday in the 1700 block of South State Street and charged with one count of robbery.

Adams is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.