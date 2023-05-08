Chicago police seek man wanted for CTA Blue Line train robbery

Chicago police are searching for a man wanted for robbing a passenger aboard a CTA train Friday morning in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Police released photos of the suspect Monday morning, who they say robbed a 35-year-old man aboard a Blue Line train in the 1900 block of North Western Avenue.

About 6:15 a.m., the suspect approached the passenger and attempted to grab his belongings, according to Chicago police.

(Chicago police)

The suspect then struck the man, pulled him to the ground and took his possessions before running off, police said.

Police described the suspect as an African American man between 19 and 30-years-old, standing between 6-foot and 6-foot-2 and weighing about 250 pounds.

He was wearing an Oakland Athletics baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt with an "RR" emblem on the left chest, a yellow undershirt, black sweatpants and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4443.