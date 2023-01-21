Chicago man charged in West Garfield Park carjacking, robbery

A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection to a carjacking and robbery that happened last summer in West Garfield Park.

Police say Derayshaun Huggins was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man in the afternoon of Aug. 14 in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway.

Huggins then took the victim's vehicle.

Derayshaun Huggins (CPD)

No additional information is available at this time.