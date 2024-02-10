Chicago man charged in West Garfield Park stabbing

article

A man was arrested on Friday in connection to a stabbing that took place in West Garfield Park last year.

Enrique Hairo, 29, was accused of stabbing a 25-year-old man in the 4100 block of West Wilcox Street on Sept. 30 at 1 a.m.

Police say Hairo has been charged with three felonies: aggravated battery/use deadly weapon, aggravated battery/great bodily harm, and aggravated battery/public place.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Saturday.

No additional information is available at this time.