Chicago man charged in Woodlawn carjacking

An 18-year-old was charged in connection with a carjacking Monday morning in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood.

Deandree Milson was arrested hours after he and others allegedly stole a car from a 28-year-old woman in the 6500 block of South Vernon Avenue, according to police.

Milson, of Austin, was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.