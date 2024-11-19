Chicago man charged in July 4 fatal shooting

The Brief Dimitri Sanders, 25, was arrested and charged in connection with a July 4 shooting that killed a 59-year-old woman and injured a 29-year-old woman on Chicago’s West Side. Sanders faces multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He is set to appear at a detention hearing on Nov. 20.



A Chicago man has been charged with murder and attempted murder following a deadly shooting earlier this year.

Dimitri Sanders, 25, was arrested on Nov. 17 in the 300 block of East 75th Street. He's accused of taking part in the fatal shooting of a 59-year-old woman in the 900 block of North Leclaire Avenue in the city’s Austin neighborhood on July 4.

The shooting also wounded a 29-year-old woman.

Sanders is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Nov. 20.

Dimitri Sanders | CPD