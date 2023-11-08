Chicago man charged in mail theft spree across Lincoln Park

A Chicago man accused of numerous burglaries and mail thefts in Lincoln Park over the past month has been arrested after being caught in the act of stealing more mail, according to authorities.

In the early morning hours on Tuesday, police say they witnessed 36-year-old Gustavo Balleza breaking into postal mailboxes and stealing mail. When officers searched him, they found a number of fake IDs, as well as real IDs not belonging to Balleza, stolen mail, and 65 bank cards that belonged to victims.

He's been charged with felony aggravated identity theft and felony unlawful possession of credit/debit cards. Additionally, felony burglary charges are pending.

Gustavo Balleza

Meanwhile, police have arrested a 69-year-old fugitive who has been charged with multiple felonies – including forgery, identify theft, and mail theft.

Authorities say Cloteal Davis used the personal information of an elderly Chicago woman to cash checks stolen from the mail in the summer of 2019. She was arrested but evaded prosecution by not showing up to court.

A warrant was issued for Davis, and now she is back in custody.

Both these investigations are ongoing.