Chicago man charged with murder 3 years after shooting

The Brief A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal 2022 shooting in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. Police say Darrion Curtis shot 27-year-old Devin Taylor while he was sitting in a parked car on South Ingleside Avenue. Curtis was arrested Monday in the South Chicago neighborhood and faces a first-degree murder charge.



A man has been charged three years after a deadly shooting on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2022 in the Chatham neighborhood.

Darrion Curtis, 25, allegedly shot a 27-year-old man in the chest while he was sitting in a parked car in the 8400 block of South Ingleside Avenue, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Devin Taylor by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Curtis was arrested Monday in the South Chicago neighborhood. He was charged with first-degree murder.

What's next:

Curtis has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.