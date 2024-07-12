Chicago man charged with murder in double shooting on NW Side

article

A man was charged in connection with a shooting that killed a man and critically wounded a woman last month in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood.

Anthony Maldonado, 23, allegedly shot a 30-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman on June 15 near the corner of Cicero and Wellington avenues, according to police.

The victims drove to Community First Hospital where the man was pronounced dead. The woman was reported in critical condition.

Maldonado was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Maldonado has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.