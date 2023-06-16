Chicago man charged with first-degree murder in fatal I-290 shooting

A 25-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder for an expressway shooting that killed another man last month.

On May 16th, Illinois State Police responded to a reported expressway shooting that occurred in the eastbound lane of Interstate 290 at Laramie Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a 27-year-old man had been fatally struck by gunfire that came from another vehicle.

Following a thorough investigation, on June 14th, Curtis Sheppard was taken into custody and a few days later was given no bond.

Curtis Sheppard | ISP

Sheppard is currently being held at the Cook County Correctional Center, police said.

No further information was immediately available.