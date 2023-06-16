Chicago man charged with first-degree murder in fatal I-290 shooting
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder for an expressway shooting that killed another man last month.
On May 16th, Illinois State Police responded to a reported expressway shooting that occurred in the eastbound lane of Interstate 290 at Laramie Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a 27-year-old man had been fatally struck by gunfire that came from another vehicle.
Following a thorough investigation, on June 14th, Curtis Sheppard was taken into custody and a few days later was given no bond.
Curtis Sheppard | ISP
Sheppard is currently being held at the Cook County Correctional Center, police said.
No further information was immediately available.