Chicago man charged in Northwest Side stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing that seriously injured another man Saturday afternoon on the Northwest Side.
What we know:
Akif Mamedov, 38, was arrested around 4:15 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Montrose Avenue, where the attack occurred less than 30 minutes earlier, according to Chicago police.
Officers said Mamedov was identified as the person who stabbed a 45-year-old man in the same block.
The victim suffered serious injuries, and Mamedov was taken into custody without incident, police said.
He was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Tuesday.
